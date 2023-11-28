Vijay Antony’s ‘Valli Mayil’ teaser shows a glimpse of the battle between the system and those oppressed by it

November 28, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The makers of Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Valli Mayil, directed by Suseenthiran, have released the film’s teaser. The teaser shows us the world of Sakthi Saravanan (Vijay Antony), a cop who seems to have been caught in the crossfire between the system and those fighting against the oppression brought by that system.

Valli Mayil, which marks the Jathi Ratnalu fame Faria Abdullah’s Tamil debut, also stars Sathyaraj, Thambi Ramaiah, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Sunil, Redin Kingsly, Kani, G.P. Muthu and Aranthangi Nisha.

The film is bankrolled by Thai Saravanan’s Nallusamy Pictures and features music by D Imman. With cinematography by Vijay K Chakravarthy and Vanjinathan Murugesan, Antony is in charge of editing for Valli Mayil.

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony has films like Agni Siragugal, Romeo, Hitler and Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan in different stages of development.

Watch the teaser here:

