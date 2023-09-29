ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Antony’s next titled ‘Hitler’; first look and motion poster out

September 29, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

The film, which will mark the return of actor Charanraj, also features Gautham Menon in an important role

The Hindu Bureau

 ‘Hitler’ first look | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vijay Antony will next be seen playing the lead in a film titled Hitler that’s directed by Dhana. Chendur Film International, the banner behind the actor’s Kodiyil Oruvan, is producing the new project alongside DR Sanjay Kumar.

ALSO READ
‘Chithha’ movie review: Siddharth stars in a painfully-relevant and poignantly-brilliant drama

Featuring Riya Suman as the female lead, the first look and motion poster of Hitler have been released by the makers. Said to be an action thriller, the film will mark the return of actor Charanraj. Also featuring Gautham Menon in an important role, the rest of Hitler’s cast includes Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, Aadukalam Naren and filmmaker Tamizh.

Vivek and Mervin are composing music for the film while Kannada cinematographer Naveen Kumar of Mufti fame is in charge of camera works. The shooting of Hitler has been wrapped up and the makers are planning on releasing the trailer soon.

Watch the motion poster of Hitler here...

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US