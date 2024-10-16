Tamil star Vijay Antony’s next is a murder mystery titled Gagana Maargan, the makers announced today (October 16, 2024) with a title look poster.

Directed by Leo John Paul, who makes his directorial debut, the film is described as a gripping murder mystery blending elements of detective fiction.

The film is set to feature Vijay Antony as a high-ranking police officer in a distinct look. According to the makers, the title, ‘Gagana Maargan,’ translates to “one who travels through the air,” in the Siddhar dictionary.

Produced by Meera Vijay Antony under the banner of Vijay Antony Films Corporation, the film features an ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Brigida Saga, Mahanathi Shankar, Prithika, Vinodh Sagar, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshikha, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan.

Leo John Paul, an award-winning editor known for films like Soodhu Kavvum, Attakathi, Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum and Indru Netru Naalai, leads a technical team featuring Yuva S as cinematographer, Raja A as art director, and Vijay Antony as the music composer.

Gagana Maargan is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.