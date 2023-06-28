ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Antony’s ‘Kolai’ gets a release date

June 28, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The film also stars Ritika Singh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Kolai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ALSO READ
Vijay Antony on ‘Pichaikkaran 2’ and listening to the audience ‘inside him’

We had previously reported that Vijay Antony is starring in a film titled Kolai. It’s now known that the film will hit theatres on July 21. 

Written and directed by Balaji K Kumar and produced by Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures, Kolai is said to be a thriller. 

The film also stars Ritika Singh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Siddhartha Shankar, Kishore Kumar, John Vijay, Arjun Chidambaram and Samkit Bohra. Also releasing in Telugu and Hindi as Hatya, the film’s music is by Girishh Gopalakrishnan while cinematography and editing are handled by Sivakumar Vijayan and Selva RK respectively. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US