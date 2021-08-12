Vijay and M.S Dhoni meet in Chennai, catch up years after CSK association

The actor was shooting for ‘Beast’ when he ran into the CSK cricketer at Gokulam Studios in the city

Recently, actor Vijay and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni met at Gokulam Studios in Chennai, and engaged in conversation. Both stars were shooting at the studio, with Vijay on a schedule for his action-thriller Beast with Pooja Hegde, while MSD was part of a commercial.

Vijay and Dhoni had earlier been associated, when the former was the brand ambassador of Chennai Super Kings in 2008 too.

Pictures of the duo meeting are trending on social media, with photos of ‘Thala’ M.S. Dhoni and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay in CSK jerseys from earlier also doing the rounds.

On the work front, Vijay and his Beast team are set to travel to Europe for another schedule soon, while Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings team will head to UAE later this month for IPL 2021.