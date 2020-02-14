Vignesh Shivan announces ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha

Director Vignesh Shivan threw a Valentine’s Day surprise at Tamil movie buffs by revealing the title of his fourth feature film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha, and promises to be a romantic comedy playing on a triangular love story angle between its lead actors. The musical score is by Anirudh Ravichander. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also sees the team of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (Anirudh, Nayanthara, Vignesh and Vijay Sethupathi) reunite after a gap of five years. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.

Anirudh took to Twitter to share the promo video for the film and tweeted, “Oru kutti surprise. We are coming back together with more love & more fun!” Details of the remaining cast and crew members will be revealed in the coming days, and filming for the movie is expected to be underway.

Vijay Sethupathi, meanwhile, awaits the release of Master, his film with actor Vijay directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Nayanthara has RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman in the offing while for Samantha, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal will mark her return to Tamil cinema after last year’s Super Deluxe.