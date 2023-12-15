ADVERTISEMENT

Vignesh Shivan and Pradeep Ranganathan team up for ‘LIC’

December 15, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Pradeep took to X to share images from the film’s inaugural function and penned a note thanking the cast and crew of the upcoming film

The Hindu Bureau

Cast and crew of ‘LIC’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan, who turned actor with his sophomore directorial Love Today, is playing the lead in director Vignesh Shivan’s next film titled Love Insurance Corporation (LIC)

Pradeep took to X to share images from the film's inaugural function and penned a note thanking the cast and crew of the upcoming film. 

LIC, said to be a rom-com, stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead and the rest of the cast includes SJ Suryah, Mysskin and Yogi Babu. Vignesh’s frequent collaborator Anirudh is handling music for the film while Ravi Varman is in charge of cinematography. 

Pradeep E Ragav, who worked with Pradeep in his two directorials Comali and Love Today, is roped in as the editor for LIC. SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is producing the film co-produced by LK Vishnu Kumar. 

