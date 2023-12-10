ADVERTISEMENT

Vidyut Jammwal’s sports action film ‘Crakk’ to release in theatres on this date

December 10, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

Billed as India’s first-ever extreme sports action film, ‘Crakk’ also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles

PTI

Vidyut Jammwal; poster of ‘Crakk’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement and @VidyutJammwal/X

Actor Vidyut Jammwal's sports action film Crakkwill be released in theatres on February 23, 2024, the makers announced on Sunday.

The movie is directed by Aditya Datt of Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21 fame. It is produced by Jammwal's production banner Action Hero Films.

The actor shared the news of the film's release date in a post on microblogging site X.

Crakk is written by Datt, Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay and dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles.

The project was announced in October 2022 and is touted as India’s first-ever extreme sports action film, which will see Jammwal perform a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences. It follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

The film is produced by Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed.

