Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani are engaged

On the work front, the actor will be seen in films ‘Sanak’ and ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Monday announced his engagement with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

The “Commando” actor took to social media and posted pictures with Mahtani, sharing that the couple got engaged on September 1.

Did it the COMMANDO way

01/09/21 pic.twitter.com/Ayx7qT6Omv — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) September 13, 2021

The first picture featured the couple on a rock climbing wall while in the other, the duo stood holding hands in front of Taj Mahal, with Mahtani sporting a ring.

“Did it the commando way. 01/09/21,” the 40-year-old actor wrote.

Mahtani, who is also in her 40s, shared the same photographs on her Instagram page and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes! 1-9-21.” On the work front, Jammwal will be seen in films “Sanak” and “Khuda Haafiz Chapter II”.