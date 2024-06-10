ADVERTISEMENT

Vidyut Jammwal joins the cast of Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss’ next

Updated - June 10, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 12:28 pm IST

‘Sapta Saagaradaache Ello’ film fame Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE, has been roped in as the female lead for the film

The Hindu Bureau

Announcement poster of Vidyut Jammwal and Sivakarthikeyan with AR Murugadoss | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vidyut Jammwal is back to Tamil cinema! The actor who previously starred in AR Murugadoss - Vijay’s Thuppakki, as well as Ajith’s Billa II and Suriya’s Anjaan, is reuniting with Murugadoss for his upcoming film with Sivakarthikeyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murugadoss team up for ‘SK23’

The makers of the film, tentatively titled SK x ARM, took to social media to share the update.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film marks the first time the two are teaming up as the actor and director. Notably, Murugadoss wrote the story and co-produced Siva’s 2014 sports comedy Maan Karate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sivakarthikeyan - AR Murugadoss film goes on floors; Rukmini Vasanth to play female lead

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello film fame Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE, has been roped in as the female lead for the film. Anirudh, who had worked with Sivakarthikeyan in films like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate and Doctor, and had previously collaborated with the filmmaker for Kaththi and Darbar, is handling the music for this film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sudeep Elamon has been roped in as the cinematographer while veteran editor Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the cuts. More details on the cast are expected soon.

Watch the new announcement video here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US