Vidyut Jammwal joins the cast of Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss’ next

Vidyut Jammwal is back to Tamil cinema! The actor who previously starred in AR Murugadoss - Vijay’s Thuppakki, as well as Ajith’s Billa II and Suriya’s Anjaan, is reuniting with Murugadoss for his upcoming film with Sivakarthikeyan.

The makers of the film, tentatively titled SK x ARM, took to social media to share the update.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film marks the first time the two are teaming up as the actor and director. Notably, Murugadoss wrote the story and co-produced Siva’s 2014 sports comedy Maan Karate.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello film fame Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE, has been roped in as the female lead for the film. Anirudh, who had worked with Sivakarthikeyan in films like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate and Doctor, and had previously collaborated with the filmmaker for Kaththi and Darbar, is handling the music for this film.

Sudeep Elamon has been roped in as the cinematographer while veteran editor Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the cuts. More details on the cast are expected soon.

Watch the new announcement video here:

