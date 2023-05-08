Vidya Balan’s ‘Neeyat’ get a release date

May 08, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

The makers of Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Neeyat have announced the film’s release date. The whodunnit is slated to release in theatres on July 7, 2023.

The film is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 film Shakuntala Devi. Neeyat also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval. The film is written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, which also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.