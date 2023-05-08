ADVERTISEMENT

Vidya Balan’s ‘Neeyat’ get a release date

May 08, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

The film is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 film ‘Shakuntala Devi’

The Hindu Bureau

A new poster of ‘Neeyat’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Neeyat have announced the film’s release date. The whodunnit is slated to release in theatres on July 7, 2023.

ALSO READ
‘Shakuntala Devi’ movie review: Loud, mawkish and joyful

The film is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 film Shakuntala Devi. Neeyat also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval. The film is written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, which also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US