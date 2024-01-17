ADVERTISEMENT

Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ motion poster, release date out

January 17, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi are also featured in the cast of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

ANI

A poster for ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

Actors Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz are set to come up with a romantic drama film, Do Aur Do Pyaar.

On Wednesday, the official page of Applause Entertainment shared a motion poster on Instagram. The post read, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, and consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar is releasing in cinemas on March 29, 2024!"

Do Aur Do Pyaar revolves around a sparkling journey through love, laughter, and modern relationships. In the poster, Vidya can be seen giving a hug to Sendhil Ramamurthy. Actor Pratik Gandhi can also be seen giving a hug to Ileana.

The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut. Applause Entertainment presents Do Aur Do Pyaar, a production of Ellipsis Entertainment. The film will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

