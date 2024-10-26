Vidya Balan falls on stage during ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ performance, continues dancing with poise

Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan created magic on stage with their mesmerising dance moves on the track Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at an event in Mumbai. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was how Vidya gracefully managed to continue dancing despite a fall on stage.

She impressed the audience with her confidence and poise, handling the situation admirably. Vidya praised Madhuri, sharing that she had always wanted to dance with her since watching her perform Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. She expressed, “Today one of my dreams came true. When I saw Ek Do Teen, I wished to dance like her, and today I performed with her. Of course, I fell, but the way she handled it, she is Madhuri Dixit.”

The track has always been a crowd favourite, and this time it showcased a powerful face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Kartik Aaryan, appreciating the performance, said, “The day the shoot happened, we were all so excited. I didn’t even need to be there, but I watched the live performance. Seeing Madhuri ji and Vidya ji performing together, that too in Ami Je Tomar, was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the horror-comedy legacy of its predecessors. In the song, Madhuri and Vidya appear dressed in traditional attires as royal courtesans, delivering a scintillating performance that captivates viewers.

Recently, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, unveiled the second song Jaana Samjho Na on Tuesday. Originally sung by Aditya Rikhari, the reprised version is performed by Aditya and Tulsi Kumar. The track is composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari, with lyrics penned by Aditya Rikhari.

The title track of the Kartik Aaryan starrer, featuring Neeraj Sridhar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Pitbull, has created a buzz. Kartik showcased his infectious “Spooky Slide” dance moves in the video shared on Instagram. The track blends Pitbull’s rap with the iconic Hare Ram—Hare Krishna chant, complemented by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Neeraj Shridhar’s Hindi vocals, with modern beats by Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is set for a Diwali release on November 1. The film faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

