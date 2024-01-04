ADVERTISEMENT

‘Viduthalai Part I and II’ to be screened at Rotterdam International Film Festival

January 04, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

The film’s producer also confirmed that he, along with director Vetri Maaran and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, will be a part of the festival

The Hindu Bureau

Cinematographer Velraj, Soori and director Vetri Maaran from the sets of ‘Viduthalai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai franchise is going global! The producer of the two-parter, RS Infotainment’s Elred Kumar has announced the films will be showcased at the Rotterdam International Film Festival in 2024 on January 31 and February 3 under the Limelight category.

The producer also confirmed that he, along with director Vetri Maaran and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, will be a part of the festival. Interestingly, Soori’s upcoming film Kottukkaali, by Koozhangal-director PS Vinothraj, is soon set to become the first Tamil film to have its international premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival next month.

Elder Kumar, in a statement about the Viduthalai films, titled Viduthalai I & II – The Film in the international circuits, said, “It’s a pride and honour to be representing our Indian film industry at one of the world’s most prestigious events like the Rotterdam International Film Festival. Getting the films screened for this well-esteemed event has been a long-run dream for many film crews. We are so happy to experience this endowment, which we consider a significant token symbol of achievement.”

“Tamil Cinema has been scaling greater heights with lots of promising content-driven movies, and it is revitalising to see our Viduthalai Part 1 & Part 2 joining this league. Vetri Maaran has broken the linguistic and regional barriers, thereby becoming a global sensation, and he continues to recreate the magic again with this film. I thank Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and the entire team for their unconditional hard work and support.”

Viduthalai Part 1, also starring Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chetan and Rajiv Menon in important roles, opened to positive reviews last year. The sequel is expected to be out in Summer 2024.

