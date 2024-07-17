‘Viduthalai Part 2’ first look: Vetri Maaran’s sequel to showcase highs and lows of Vijay Sethupathi’s past

The update for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 film Viduthalai is finally here! The makers of Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 have unveiled the film’s first look.

The first look posters feature Vijay Sethupathi as a teacher alongside Manju Warrier. Interestingly, Manju had earlier teamed up with Vetri Maaran for Asuran. The second poster has an exasperated Vijay Sethupathi in bloodied clothes carrying a machete across a field.

Vijay Sethupathi took to X to share the first look posters.

The first part of Viduthalai focussed most on the journey of Soori who plays a constable recruited to to arrest the leader of a separatist group played by Vijay Sethupathi. The rest of the film’s cast includes Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chetan and Rajiv Menon.

The film has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography handled by R Velraj and editing by R Ramar. Produced by RS Infotainment’s Elred Kumar, both films were earlier screened at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. Viduthalai Part 2 is in the final stage of shoot and the makers are expected to announce the film’s release date soon.

