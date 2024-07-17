ADVERTISEMENT

‘Viduthalai Part 2’ first look: Vetri Maaran’s sequel to showcase highs and lows of Vijay Sethupathi’s past

Updated - July 17, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Also starring Soori, the rest of the film’s cast includes Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chetan and Rajiv Menon

The Hindu Bureau

‘Viduthalai Part 2’ first look posters | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/X

The update for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 film Viduthalai is finally here! The makers of Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 have unveiled the film’s first look.

‘Viduthalai Part 1’ movie review: Soori shines in Vetri Maaran’s most politically-charged film yet

The first look posters feature Vijay Sethupathi as a teacher alongside Manju Warrier. Interestingly, Manju had earlier teamed up with Vetri Maaran for Asuran. The second poster has an exasperated Vijay Sethupathi in bloodied clothes carrying a machete across a field.

Vijay Sethupathi took to X to share the first look posters.

The first part of Viduthalai focussed most on the journey of Soori who plays a constable recruited to to arrest the leader of a separatist group played by Vijay Sethupathi. The rest of the film’s cast includes Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chetan and Rajiv Menon.

Soori interview on ‘Garudan’: I stopped getting comedy roles after ‘Viduthalai’

The film has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography handled by R Velraj and editing by R Ramar. Produced by RS Infotainment’s Elred Kumar, both films were earlier screened at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. Viduthalai Part 2 is in the final stage of shoot and the makers are expected to announce the film’s release date soon.

