‘Viduthalai Part 2’ first look: Vetri Maaran’s sequel to showcase highs and lows of Vijay Sethupathi’s past

Also starring Soori, the rest of the film’s cast includes Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chetan and Rajiv Menon

Updated - July 17, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 12:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Viduthalai Part 2’ first look posters

‘Viduthalai Part 2’ first look posters | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/X

The update for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 film Viduthalai is finally here! The makers of Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 have unveiled the film’s first look.

‘Viduthalai Part 1’ movie review: Soori shines in Vetri Maaran’s most politically-charged film yet

The first look posters feature Vijay Sethupathi as a teacher alongside Manju Warrier. Interestingly, Manju had earlier teamed up with Vetri Maaran for Asuran. The second poster has an exasperated Vijay Sethupathi in bloodied clothes carrying a machete across a field.

Vijay Sethupathi took to X to share the first look posters.

The first part of Viduthalai focussed most on the journey of Soori who plays a constable recruited to to arrest the leader of a separatist group played by Vijay Sethupathi. The rest of the film’s cast includes Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chetan and Rajiv Menon.

Soori interview on ‘Garudan’: I stopped getting comedy roles after ‘Viduthalai’

The film has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography handled by R Velraj and editing by R Ramar. Produced by RS Infotainment’s Elred Kumar, both films were earlier screened at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. Viduthalai Part 2 is in the final stage of shoot and the makers are expected to announce the film’s release date soon.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

