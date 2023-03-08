ADVERTISEMENT

‘Viduthalai Part 1’ trailer: Vetrimaaran brings an intense drama starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi

March 08, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

Set to release in two parts, ‘Viduthalai’ is adapted from a short story written by Jeyamohan

The Hindu Bureau

Soori in a still from ‘Viduthalai Part 1’

The trailer of Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1 was unveiled on Wednesday.

A period crime drama, the film centres on a police operation to bring down the ‘People’s Army’, a fictitious separatist group that has taken up arms and is hiding in a forest. It stars popular comedian Soori in his first role as a hero. Vijay Sethupathi is playing a crucial part, as the leader of the rebels, in an extended cameo. The cast also includes actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Set to release in two parts, Viduthalai is adapted from a short story Thunaivan written by Jeyamohan.

The trailer of Part 1 showcases the trials and tribulations of a constable, Kumaresan (Soori), who is just a cog in a huge system that’s out to catch Perumal Vaathiyaar (Vijay Sethupathi). The elusive leader of the People’s Army, Perumal, has waged a war against the authorities for harassing and torturing the women of his village.

Kumaresan has to fight against the system to make his mark on the quest to catch Perumal Vaathiyar, who is more than what meets the eye.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for Viduthalai. This is his first collaboration with Vetrimaaran, while Dhanush has sung a duet for the film.

