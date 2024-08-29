‘Viduthalai 2’: Vetrimaaran-Vijay Sethupathi gets a release date

Viduthalai 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2023 Tamil film Viduthalai, has got a release date. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is set to hit the screens on December 20, 2024.

The makers had recently released the sequel’s first-look posters, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier. Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a teacher’s avatar in one of the posters. In another one, he was seen as an exasperated man in bloodied clothes.

The first part of Viduthalai focussed most on the journey of Soori who plays a constable recruited to to arrest the leader of a separatist group played by Vijay Sethupathi. The rest of the film’s cast includes Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chetan and Rajiv Menon.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed the film’s music while R Velraj is the cinematographer. Both the films were screened at the Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is also working on Ace, directed by Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solrenfame Arumuga Kumar. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.He has teamed up with Pandiraj for a film, which will also star Nithya Menen.

