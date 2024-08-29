GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Viduthalai 2’: Vetrimaaran-Vijay Sethupathi gets a release date

‘Viduthalai 2’, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Vetrimaaran, is set to release in December 2024

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Viduthalai 2’.

A poster of ‘Viduthalai 2’. | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/X

Viduthalai 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2023 Tamil film Viduthalai, has got a release date. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is set to hit the screens on December 20, 2024.

‘Viduthalai Part 1’ movie review: Soori shines in Vetri Maaran’s most politically-charged film yet

The makers had recently released the sequel’s first-look posters, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier. Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a teacher’s avatar in one of the posters. In another one, he was seen as an exasperated man in bloodied clothes.

The first part of Viduthalai focussed most on the journey of Soori who plays a constable recruited to to arrest the leader of a separatist group played by Vijay Sethupathi. The rest of the film’s cast includes Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chetan and Rajiv Menon.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed the film’s music while R Velraj is the cinematographer. Both the films were screened at the Rotterdam International Film Festival.

ALSO READ:‘Viduthalai Part 2’ first look: Vetri Maaran’s sequel to showcase highs and lows of Vijay Sethupathi’s past

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is also working on Ace, directed by Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solrenfame Arumuga Kumar. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.He has teamed up with Pandiraj for a film, which will also star Nithya Menen.

