Sandal smugglers in Periyar Tiger Reserve

“Writing the script and directing was a first for me. So was it for the actors who faced the camera,” says Raju Francis, Divisional Forest Officer Vigilance, Ernakulam on his 21 minute short, Vidiyal that was released on February 23, 2020.

His foray into films began when the Head of the Forest Force PK Kesavan, in an outreach initiative, last year, founded a technical team to make films for the Kerala Forest Department YouTube channel that introduces to the public different aspects of the forest. A team of officials was in place but he wished the medium to be more refined — accessible in terms of technicalities and narration.

Dream fulfilled

Francis who nurtured a desire to make films was tasked with this and it proved a way forward.

Vidiyal, meaning sunrise, is a heart warming story of sandal wood smugglers in the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) and their rehabilitation in a project called Vidiyal Vana Pathukappu Sangham that provided them a livelihood.

“The story is based on real incidents that took place in the Periyar Tiger Reserve, in 2004, when I was a Ranger,” says Francis adding, “the smugglers were agile and swift. It was difficult to catch them as they knew the terrain well and came across the border from Tamil Nadu. We, with the leadership of the then Deputy Director, Pramod G Krishnan, founded ‘Cheetah’, a team, comprising the cream of our staff and members chosen from the Eco Development Committee to fight this menace.”

A luring narrative, Vidiyal melds a thrilling encounter of foresters and sandal smugglers with the human interest angle of rehabilitating the captured and surrendered criminals. Their new lives as forest guides who take travellers on a tour of their village ends in hope and fulfilment.

The film opens with the camera panning on a child in a paddy field petitioning his mother to tell “the story” once again. The narrative moves forward looping in the action and ends with a moment of truth with the grandfather coming in search of the mother and son.

Knowing and experiencing the story first hand, Francis wrote a script true to the travails in the forest, marrying fact to fiction. Director P Venu, who vetted the script, when Francis approached him, encouraged Francis to go ahead. Cinematographer Uma Shankar completed the shoot in five days in the Lower Camp area of Gudalur and at PTR. Forest officers and reformed sandal smugglers formed the actors. Edited by Renju RV, post production was done at The Collective Studio and the music is by Dawn Vincent.

“My maiden venture was the result partly of my ignorance and partly of my confidence of the subject,” says Francis who is pleased with the reviews the film is garnering. He has many scripts on hand and is looking ahead to make his dream come true — of directing a feature film.