Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey locks release date

August 10, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is set to hit the screens on October 27, the makers announced on Thursday. Based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, the movie stars Vikrant Massey in the lead.

Described as a glimpse into the journey of students who prepare for the prestigious UPSC exams, 12th Fail is produced by Zee Studios. Chopra, known for films such as Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, and Mission Kashmir, said his new film stands as a tribute to the honest officers who safeguard the Constitution of India and the countless students who aspire to follow in their footsteps.

"If this film inspires even some individuals to strive for honesty and excellence, I would consider it a success," the director said. 12th Fail portrays students' challenges and enduring friendships, showcasing the resilience and authenticity of student life. Under Vidhu Vinod Chopra's direction, it becomes a compelling cinematic journey celebrating the spirit of youth and triumph over adversity," added Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios. The film will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.