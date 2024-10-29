Vidhu Vinod Chopra unveils digital motion poster for ‘12th Fail’ follow-up, ‘Zero Se Restart’

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has unveiled the digital motion poster for his film Zero Se Restart. The motion poster gives a glimpse of the director's follow-up to 12th Fail.

"For me, this feels like going back to the drawing board and starting from zero, and I want to share this story with all the people out there who have ever come across roadblocks in their lives. I want to tell them to never give up, and to keep striving. As we say Lage Raho," said Vidhu Vinod Chopra in a statement shared by the film's team.

Zero Se Restart will delve into the process of how 12th Fail evolved from its inception to its completion, showcasing behind-the-scenes footage from the sets and revealing the challenges and triumphs encountered along the way.

Starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, 12th Fail captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances. Announcing the release of Zero Se Restart, the makers earlier shared a poster on Instagram, teasing fans with a glimpse of what's to come.

The caption read, "Vinod Chopra Films proudly presents Zero Se Restart: the extraordinary journey behind the making of #12thFail! Witness the incredible behind-the-scenes story of how this blockbuster defied all odds. A captivating tale of resilience and triumph, embodying the spirit of Vinod Chopra Films' motto of the 3 E's: Entertain, Educate, and Elevate."

Zero Se Restart releases in cinemas on December 13.

