Videos surface of Francis Ford Coppola trying to kiss extras on ‘Megalopolis’ set

Two months after he was accused of trying to kiss extras on the sets of Megalopolis, videos have emerged of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola that appear to corroborate the same.

Variety has released two videos shot by a crew member where 85-year-old Coppola is seen trying to kiss young extras during the filming of a crowded nightclub scene. The report, citing sources, claimed that Coppola acted unprofessionally on set.

Also Read: Francis Ford Coppola accused of trying to kiss extras on ‘Megalopolis’ set ahead of Cannes 2024 premiere

“The filmmaker kept leaping up to hug and kiss several women, often inadvertently inserting himself into the shot and ruining it, which the source said was unusual,” the report said.

Megalopolis is Coppola’s self-funded magnum opus starring Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel. The film premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is slated for a theatrical release on September 27.

According to the Variety report, since Coppola had self-funded the film’s massive $120 million budget, the usual checks and balances of a studio production were not in place. One source told the publication that after multiple takes of the aforementioned scene, Coppola announced through a microphone: “Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”

A spokesperson for Coppola refused to comment on the videos, the report added.

Instances of Coppola’s misconduct were earlier reported in The Guardian in May, ahead of the premiere of Megalopolis at Cannes.