Videos surface of Francis Ford Coppola trying to kiss extras on ‘Megalopolis’ set

A leading American publication has released two videos shot by a crew member where 85-year-old Coppola is seen trying to kiss young extras during the filming of a crowded nightclub scene

Updated - July 27, 2024 01:20 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 01:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola | Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS

Two months after he was accused of trying to kiss extras on the sets of Megalopolis, videos have emerged of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola that appear to corroborate the same.

Variety has released two videos shot by a crew member where 85-year-old Coppola is seen trying to kiss young extras during the filming of a crowded nightclub scene. The report, citing sources, claimed that Coppola acted unprofessionally on set.

Also Read: Francis Ford Coppola accused of trying to kiss extras on ‘Megalopolis’ set ahead of Cannes 2024 premiere

“The filmmaker kept leaping up to hug and kiss several women, often inadvertently inserting himself into the shot and ruining it, which the source said was unusual,” the report said.

Megalopolis is Coppola’s self-funded magnum opus starring Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel. The film premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is slated for a theatrical release on September 27.

Fred Roos, ‘Godfather Part II’ producer and ‘Megalopolis’ casting director, dies at 89

According to the Variety report, since Coppola had self-funded the film’s massive $120 million budget, the usual checks and balances of a studio production were not in place. One source told the publication that after multiple takes of the aforementioned scene, Coppola announced through a microphone: “Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”

Eleanor Coppola, documentarian and Francis Ford Coppola’s wife, dies at 87

A spokesperson for Coppola refused to comment on the videos, the report added.

Instances of Coppola’s misconduct were earlier reported in The Guardian in May, ahead of the premiere of Megalopolis at Cannes.

English cinema / cinema industry

