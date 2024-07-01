ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ first look: Ajith Kumar gets the show on the road

Updated - July 01, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 12:12 pm IST

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ also stars Trisha, Arjun, Aarav, Regina Cassandra and Nikhil

The Hindu Bureau

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ first look | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Producer Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions has officially unveiled the first look of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film brings back the Mankatha trio of Trisha, Arjun and Ajith.

The first look features Ajith walking down a highway with a black bag in his hand.

The rest of the cast of Vidaamuyarchi includes Aarav, Regina Cassandra and Nikhil. In a statement, GKM Tamil Kumaran, Head of Lyca Productions, said, “It gives us great pleasure to unveil the first look of our special and ambitious project Vidaamuyarchi. Since its official announcement, the fans have been enormously showcasing their love and support towards this film, and we wanted to gift them something special that will enthral them. We are vigorously working on the project, and shooting will be wrapped up by mid-August. We will be officially announcing the release date soon.”

Vidaamuyarchi’s music is by Anirudh who had earlier composed music for Ajith’s Vedalam and Vivegam. Om Prakash handles cinematography, NB Srikanth oversees editing works, and Milan is the art director for this film.

