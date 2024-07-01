GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ first look: Ajith Kumar gets the show on the road

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ also stars Trisha, Arjun, Aarav, Regina Cassandra and Nikhil

Updated - July 01, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 12:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Vidaamuyarchi’ first look

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ first look | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Producer Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions has officially unveiled the first look of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film brings back the Mankatha trio of Trisha, Arjun and Ajith.

The first look features Ajith walking down a highway with a black bag in his hand.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’: Azerbaijan schedule of Ajith Kumar starrer wrapped up

The rest of the cast of Vidaamuyarchi includes Aarav, Regina Cassandra and Nikhil. In a statement, GKM Tamil Kumaran, Head of Lyca Productions, said, “It gives us great pleasure to unveil the first look of our special and ambitious project Vidaamuyarchi. Since its official announcement, the fans have been enormously showcasing their love and support towards this film, and we wanted to gift them something special that will enthral them. We are vigorously working on the project, and shooting will be wrapped up by mid-August. We will be officially announcing the release date soon.”

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’: Ajith Kumar and Aarav endure a car accident in film’s BTS clip

Vidaamuyarchi’s music is by Anirudh who had earlier composed music for Ajith’s Vedalam and Vivegam. Om Prakash handles cinematography, NB Srikanth oversees editing works, and Milan is the art director for this film.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.