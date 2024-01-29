‘Vidaa Muyarchi’: Azerbaijan schedule of Ajith Kumar starrer wrapped up

January 29, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

The Azerbaijan schedule of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi has been wrapped up, the makers said on Monday. Produced by Lyca Productions, the Tamil film is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Lyca Productions took to social media to put out pictures of Ajith from the shoot. The actor was seen wearing a solid long black overcoat with a dull olive green muffler. Trisha Krishnan, who plays the female lead in the film, had recently shared a couple of pictures from the shoot in Azerbaijan. Regina Cassandra is also playing a prominent role in the movie.

Nirav Shah is the film’s cinematographer while NB Srikanth is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. The makers began the film’s shoot in October, last year. Meanwhile, art director Milan, who was working on Vidaa Muyarchi, passed away in October due to a cardiac arrest.

Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical rights of Vidaa Muyarchi. Ajith’s previous release was H Vinoth’s Thunivu, which hit the screens on January 11, 2023.

