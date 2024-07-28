‘Vidaa Muyarchi’: Arjun’s first look from Ajith Kumar’s film with Magizh Thirumeni out

The makers of actor Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated film, Vidaa Muyarchi, unveiled the first look of actor Arjun from the film on Sunday. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film reunites the trio of Ajith, Arjun and Trisha after Mankatha.

The first look features a double-exposure image of Ajith and Arjun. This comes weeks after the makers released a special poster featuring Ajith and Trisha from the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vidaa Muyarchi also features Regina Cassandra, Aarav and Nikhil. The film’s music is by Anirudh who had earlier composed music for Ajith’s Vedalam and Vivegam.

Om Prakash handles cinematography while NB Srikanth oversees editing works. It is to be mentioned that art director Milan, who was working on the film, passed away in October due to a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, Ajith, last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu, will be seen next in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Vijay’s Leo. The actor is also awaiting the release of Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga, co-starring Aishwarya Rajesh.