‘Vidaa Muyarchi’: Arjun’s first look from Ajith Kumar’s film with Magizh Thirumeni out

Produced by Lyca Productions, ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ also stars Trisha, Regina Cassandra and Aarav

Published - July 28, 2024 12:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Arjun from ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’

First look of Arjun from ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ | Photo Credit: @LycaProductions/X

The makers of actor Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated film, Vidaa Muyarchi, unveiled the first look of actor Arjun from the film on Sunday. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film reunites the trio of Ajith, Arjun and Trisha after Mankatha.

The first look features a double-exposure image of Ajith and Arjun. This comes weeks after the makers released a special poster featuring Ajith and Trisha from the film.

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ first look: Ajith Kumar gets the show on the road

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vidaa Muyarchi also features Regina Cassandra, Aarav and Nikhil. The film’s music is by Anirudh who had earlier composed music for Ajith’s Vedalam and Vivegam.

Om Prakash handles cinematography while NB Srikanth oversees editing works. It is to be mentioned that art director Milan, who was working on the film, passed away in October due to a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, Ajith, last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu, will be seen next in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Vijay’s Leo. The actor is also awaiting the release of Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga, co-starring Aishwarya Rajesh.

