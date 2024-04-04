‘Vidaa Muyarchi’: Ajith Kumar and Aarav endure a car accident in film’s BTS clip

April 04, 2024 03:14 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

Fans of Ajith Kumar have gotten a glimpse of the actor’s upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi albeit not in the fashion they expected. The production house’s X (formerly known as Twitter) profile shared a clip from the shooting of the film in which Ajith and his co-star Aarav endure a car accident.

In the clip that has gone viral instantly, Ajith is driving a Hummer with Aarav in the co-passenger seat as the car swerves through a highway before going off the road into a rollover. The clip from inside the car shows Ajith and Aarav manoeuvring themselves safely as the car flips and lands on its roof.

The video ends with the film’s crew rushing to check on the actors and based on Ajith’s PR sharing the same set of clips with a caption stating the scene was shot in November last year, it’s safe to assume that the actors got off that shot unscathed. It’s not clear if the rollover was an intentional shot and a part of the stunt sequence or if it’s an accident that will not make it to the final cut of the film.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, Vidaa Muyarchi also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra. Vidaa Muyarchi’s technical team includes cinematographer Nirav Shah, editor NB Srikanth, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

