ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri in a ‘97%’ family film  

Published - September 13, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Directed and co-written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a comedy about two newlyweds who land in a pickle after a CD from their first night is stolen

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

The trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was recently released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed and co-written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a comedy about two newlyweds, in 1997, who land in a pickle after a CD from their first night is stolen

Shah Rukh Khan pays visit to new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

In addition to Rao and Dimri as the central couple, the film also features Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania and others. Duo Sachin Jigar have composed the music.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Comedy is the most tough genre,” Rajkummar Rao, who scored a massive hit with the recent Stree 2, was quoted as saying at the trailer launch in Mumbai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It depends on a lot of things like writing, whether you inherently have that comic timing or not, your co-actors. But I’m glad I got a director like Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for making people laugh. In this film, every second line is a punch, there’s a lot of comedy in it.”

Rajkummar Rao to star in action thriller ‘Maalik’

Presented by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Kathavachak Films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will release on October 11, 2024.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US