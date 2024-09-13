GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri in a ‘97%’ family film  

Directed and co-written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a comedy about two newlyweds who land in a pickle after a CD from their first night is stolen

Published - September 13, 2024 04:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

A still from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

The trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was recently released.

Directed and co-written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a comedy about two newlyweds, in 1997, who land in a pickle after a CD from their first night is stolen

Shah Rukh Khan pays visit to new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

In addition to Rao and Dimri as the central couple, the film also features Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania and others. Duo Sachin Jigar have composed the music.

“Comedy is the most tough genre,” Rajkummar Rao, who scored a massive hit with the recent Stree 2, was quoted as saying at the trailer launch in Mumbai.

“It depends on a lot of things like writing, whether you inherently have that comic timing or not, your co-actors. But I’m glad I got a director like Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for making people laugh. In this film, every second line is a punch, there’s a lot of comedy in it.”

Rajkummar Rao to star in action thriller ‘Maalik’

Presented by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Kathavachak Films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will release on October 11, 2024.

(With PTI inputs)

Published - September 13, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.