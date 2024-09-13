‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri in a ‘97%’ family film  

The trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was recently released.

Directed and co-written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a comedy about two newlyweds, in 1997, who land in a pickle after a CD from their first night is stolen

In addition to Rao and Dimri as the central couple, the film also features Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania and others. Duo Sachin Jigar have composed the music.

“Comedy is the most tough genre,” Rajkummar Rao, who scored a massive hit with the recent Stree 2, was quoted as saying at the trailer launch in Mumbai.

“It depends on a lot of things like writing, whether you inherently have that comic timing or not, your co-actors. But I’m glad I got a director like Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for making people laugh. In this film, every second line is a punch, there’s a lot of comedy in it.”

Presented by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Kathavachak Films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will release on October 11, 2024.

(With PTI inputs)