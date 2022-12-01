Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ to hit screens next December

December 01, 2022 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The film, a biopic on war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, is directed by Meghna Gulzar

PTI

Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw | Photo Credit: Twitter/Vicky Kaushal

Meghna Gulzar's next directorial Sam Bahadur is set to be released in theatres on December 1, 2023, the makers announced on Thursday.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role, the movie is produced by RSVP Movies.

The release date announcement video posted by the makers shows Vicky as Manekshaw, walking with his back towards the camera, as his troops make way for him.

The film, which marks the second collaboration between Meghna and Vicky after 2018's Raazi, went on floors in August. It also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of along with Meghna's father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava. Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

