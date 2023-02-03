Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's untitled Dharma entertainer to release on August 25

February 03, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Mumbai

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday announced that his next production venture, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, will hit the theatres on August 25.

Directed by Anand Tiwari of Maja Ma fame, the currently untitled film is backed by Johar's Dharma Productions.

"We're bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet-to-be-titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August 2023!" Johar posted on Instagram.

Details about the film's plot are currently under wraps. The team started filming for the movie in March last year.

Vicky will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Triptii, whose last release was the Netflix movie Qala, will be seen next in Ranbir Kapoor-fronted Animal.

