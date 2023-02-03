ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's untitled Dharma entertainer to release on August 25

February 03, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Mumbai

Helmed by Anand Tiwari of ‘Maja Ma’ fame, the team started filming for the movie in March last year

PTI

Tripti Dimri in a still from ‘Qala’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday announced that his next production venture, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, will hit the theatres on August 25.

Directed by Anand Tiwari of Maja Ma fame, the currently untitled film is backed by Johar's Dharma Productions.

"We're bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet-to-be-titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August 2023!" Johar posted on Instagram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Details about the film's plot are currently under wraps. The team started filming for the movie in March last year.

Vicky will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Triptii, whose last release was the Netflix movie Qala, will be seen next in Ranbir Kapoor-fronted Animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US