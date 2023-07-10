ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri film gets a new release date

July 10, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the currently untitled project also stars Ammy Virk

PTI

Vicky Kaushal, Triptti Dimri | Photo Credit: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri

Dharma Productions has set February 23, 2024 as the release date of the film starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the currently untitled project also stars Ammy Virk. It was previously scheduled to hit the screens on August 25, 2023.

Dharma Productions announced the release date of the movie on its official Twitter page Sunday night.

ALSO READ
‘Jawan’ Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in all new-avatar in Atlee’s high-octane actioner

According to the post, Amazon Prime is presenting the upcoming Hindi film in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It reportedly also stars Neha Dhupia.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the title of the movie, Dhupia used the hashtag #MereMehboobMereSanam to tease the name in a photo from the film's wrap party last week. Details about the movie's plot are also currently under wraps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut Love per Square Foot (2018).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US