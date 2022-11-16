  1. EPaper
Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' heading to Disney+ Hotstar

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming comedy crime-thriller also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar

November 16, 2022 12:57 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

PTI
Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar from the announcement video

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar from the announcement video | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. The makers announced the same through a short announcement video featuring Vicky and Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming comedy crime-thriller tells the tale of an underdog and his family's madness. It also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said the company is delighted to announce a new film with Dharma Productions, their partners. “Shashank Khaitan’s films have always touched a chord with young consumers and we are confident ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ will add more to this filmography!”

With the release of Govinda Naam Mera, Dharma Productions further strengthens its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, said producer Karan Johar. Karan's popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan recently concluded its seventh season on the platform. "We are excited to bring this holiday special film filled with power-packed performances by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar exclusively to the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar," the filmmaker added.

Shashank, known for Dharma's Dulhania franchise, said working on a new genre of comedy was fascinating. "'Govinda Naam Mera' is a complete family entertainer which will keep the viewers guessing until the end. I am really delighted that we are releasing this exciting new film for the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar," he said.

"We at Dharma Productions are really excited for 'Govinda Naam Mera' as it marks our first ever comedy crime thriller movie. With an avid and talented director, Shashank Khaitan, an ensemble cast and our long standing partnership with Disney+ Hotstar - we envision the movie to provide wholesome entertainment to the homes of all during the festive holiday season," added Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Disney+ Hotstar will soon announce the premiere date of the film.

