Vicky Kaushal-led ‘The Great Indian Family’ gets release date

August 14, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Great Indian Family (TGIF) will release theatrically on September 22, the makers announced on Monday.

Home is where The Great Indian Family is 🥰🥰 See you & your family in cinemas on 22nd September! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you! pic.twitter.com/F2ThFfcVvg — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 14, 2023

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is a family entertainer set in the heartland of India. According to the makers, it revolves around “the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control!”

The film is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, typically known for big-budget actioners like Thugs of Hindostan and Dhoom 3. Besides Kaushal, it also features Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and others.

Kaushal was recently seen in the hit comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He portrays Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming war biopic Sam Bahadur.