HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vicky Kaushal-led ‘The Great Indian Family’ gets release date

Co-starring Manushi Chhillar and produced by YRF, the film is a family entertainer set in the heartland of India

August 14, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vicky Kaushal in a promo for ‘TGIF’

Vicky Kaushal in a promo for ‘TGIF’

Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Great Indian Family (TGIF) will release theatrically on September 22, the makers announced on Monday.

ALSO READ
Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri film gets a new release date

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is a family entertainer set in the heartland of India. According to the makers, it revolves around “the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control!”

The film is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, typically known for big-budget actioners like Thugs of Hindostan and Dhoom 3. Besides Kaushal, it also features Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and others.

Kaushal was recently seen in the hit comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He portrays Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming war biopic Sam Bahadur.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.