Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar test positive for COVID-19

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar

05 April 2021 14:43 IST

The Bollywood actors were reportedly shooting for director Shashank Khaitan's upcoming Dharma Productions movie ‘Mr Lele’

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 32-year-old actor shared his diagnosis in a statement posted on his Instagram page.

"Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor," Kaushal wrote.

On Monday, actor Bhumi Pednekar also confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kaushal and Pednekar were reportedly shooting for director Shashank Khaitan's upcoming Dharma Productions movie "Mr Lele" in the city.

Kaushal urged those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.