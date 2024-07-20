ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Bad Newz’ collects Rs 8.62 crore on day one

Updated - July 20, 2024 02:18 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 01:08 pm IST

‘Bad Newz’, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, is directed by Anand Tiwari

PTI

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in ‘Bad Newz’. | Photo Credit: Dharma Productions/YouTube

Comedy film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, earned Rs 8.62 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday. The film, which made its debut in theatres countrywide on Friday, is directed by Anand Tiwari, best known for his 2018 directorial debut movie Love Per Square Foot.

It is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. Dharma Production, the banner owned by Johar, shared the film's day one numbers on its social media handles.

Bad Newz is described as a "rare comedy film inspired by true events" about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers. The film also features actor Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.

