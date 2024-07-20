GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Bad Newz’ collects Rs 8.62 crore on day one

‘Bad Newz’, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, is directed by Anand Tiwari

Updated - July 20, 2024 02:18 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 01:08 pm IST

PTI
Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in ‘Bad Newz’.

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in ‘Bad Newz’. | Photo Credit: Dharma Productions/YouTube

Comedy film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, earned Rs 8.62 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday. The film, which made its debut in theatres countrywide on Friday, is directed by Anand Tiwari, best known for his 2018 directorial debut movie Love Per Square Foot.

‘Bad Newz’ movie review: Vicky Kaushal is the spice of this half-baked dramedy

It is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. Dharma Production, the banner owned by Johar, shared the film's day one numbers on its social media handles.

ALSO READ:‘Barzakh’ series review: Fawad Khan grounds a bewitching, overblown saga

Bad Newz is described as a "rare comedy film inspired by true events" about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers. The film also features actor Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.