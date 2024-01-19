Vh1 Supersonic 2024 announces artist line-up; Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King and more to perform

January 19, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

India’s first and biggest multi-genre festival, Vh1 Supersonic, is coming back this year for its 9th edition and the organisers have unveiled a star-studded artists’ line-up. Presented by Budweiser and co-powered by Nexa, the festival aims at “filling the gap between techno and EDM music with over 10+ more genres.”

The line-up for this year includes top names from across the globe, such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary. Legends like 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots and Sanyas-I are also set to participate.

Major Lazer Soundsystem — the legendary global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums — will return to headline Vh1 Supersonic. Also making a comeback is Swedish techno DJ, Adam Beyer. King, the Indian rapper who became a rage overnight with his hits like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ and ‘OOPS’ is making his debut at Vh1 Supersonic. Adding to the buzz is world-renowned Yotto, aka Otto Yliperttula, a Finnish DJ with a deep house techno sound.

Other world-renowned debut artists at Vh1 Supersonic are Denis Horvat, Hamdi and Patrice Bäumel. Notably, The Midnight, an American Synth-wave band, known for their soulful R&B music, will perform for the first time in India.

Apart from these star-studded international acts are the Indian acts who have not only earned an international presence but have been a driving force in putting India on the worldwide music map: Arjun Vagale, The Yellow Diary, Taba Chake, Kohra, Browncoat and many more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 will encompass 5 stages dedicated to multiple moods. The Main Stage will offer attendees the main headliners of the festival along with the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop. Ardent LIVE music fans can get their dose of their favourite LIVE artists at the NEXA Live Stage. The ultimate Techno and Dance music lovers can head directly to the Budx Spectrum Stage. The Reggae Corner will pack a musical punch in its dedicated space curated for Reggae enthusiasts.

The festival will also feature 80+ specially curated fashion brands and an art showcase at the Superflea that will be curated by All You Can Street. Vh1 Supersonic 2024 is set to take place on February 16, 17 and 18 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune. Tickets available on: https://www.gosupersonic.in/ and www.skillbox.co