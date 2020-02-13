Movies

‘Veyyon Silli’ from Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ launched aboard SpiceJet flight

Fro the track ‘Veyyon Silli’

Fro the track ‘Veyyon Silli’  

The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and has music by G.V. Prakash

The launch of the single Veyyon Silli from Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was held with great fanfare at the Chennai airport.

 

The song features Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, and is composed by G.V. Prakash with lyrics written by Vivek. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan airlines owner G.R Gopinath's true story, and directed by Sudha Kongara.

 

For the first time, a film’s audio launch was organised at the Chennai airport, and a single launched inside the flight mid-air. 70 children who are first time flyers from Suriya’s Agaram Foundation were also part of the jouney. Model aircrafts were present for the children at the event.

 

The President of SpiceJet Ajay Singh and Suriya together inaugurated the occasion.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 4:02:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/veyyon-silli-from-suriyas-soorarai-pottru-launched-aboard-spicejet-flight/article30809394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY