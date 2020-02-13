‘Veyyon Silli’ from Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ launched aboard SpiceJet flight

The launch of the single Veyyon Silli from Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was held with great fanfare at the Chennai airport.

The song features Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, and is composed by G.V. Prakash with lyrics written by Vivek. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan airlines owner G.R Gopinath's true story, and directed by Sudha Kongara.

For the first time, a film’s audio launch was organised at the Chennai airport, and a single launched inside the flight mid-air. 70 children who are first time flyers from Suriya’s Agaram Foundation were also part of the jouney. Model aircrafts were present for the children at the event.

The President of SpiceJet Ajay Singh and Suriya together inaugurated the occasion.