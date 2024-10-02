The makers of Vettaiyan have released the film’s trailer. Starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and Rana Daggubati in important roles, the film is directed by T J Gnanavel.

While the prevue video which was released last month showed Rajinikanth as a ruthless sub-inspector known for killing dangerous criminals and Amitabh, a senior officer in the police department, against the idea of encounter killing, the trailer sheds more light on how both have different ways to deal with the same problem. While Amitabh’s character goes for a more pragmatic approach, Rajini takes quite a hands-on approach.

The 159-second trailer also introduces us to some of the other cast members which includes Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, Abirami, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak and Rakshan.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music while SR Kathir has done the cinematography. Philomin Raj is in charge of editing while B Kiruthika has penned the screenplay fo Vettaiyan.

Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan releases in theatres worldwide on October 10.

Currently, Rajinikanth is shooting for Coolie, his 171st film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra and Sathyaraj.

Watch the trailer of Vettaiyan here:

