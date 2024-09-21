ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vettaiyan’ prevue: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are at loggerheads over police encounters

Updated - September 21, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier in important roles, ‘Vettaiyan’ is directed by T J Gnanavel

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth in ‘Vettaiyan’. | Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/YouTube

The makers of Vettaiyan have released the film’s prevue. Starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier in important roles, the film is directed by T J Gnanavel.

The video shows Rajinikanth as a ruthless sub inspector known for killing dangerous criminals. Amitabh, playing a senior officer in the police department, is against the idea of encounter killing.

“So is killing in the name of encounter considered heroism?” asks Amitabh’s character. Rajinikanth, seen as a suave yet merciless cop, justifies his actions saying, “Encounter killing isn’t just punishment but also a warning for people to not commit heinous crime.”

The prevue shows a glimpse of characters played by Fahadh, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music while S R Kathir has done the cinematography. The makers also released one of the film’s songs, ‘Hunter Vantaar’, sung by Siddarth Basrur and written by Arivu.

Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan releases in theatres worldwide on October 10. Currently, Rajinikanth is shooting for Coolie, his 171st film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra and Sathyaraj.

