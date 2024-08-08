ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vettaiyan’: Fahadh Faasil’s look from Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer out along with BTS still

Updated - August 08, 2024 06:24 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions, ‘Vettaiyan’ is set to release in October, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Vettaiyan’. | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/X

The makers of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyanhave shared the first look poster of Fahadh Faasil on account of his 42nd birthday. Fahadh is reportedly playing a comedic role in the movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrior.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to release in theatres in October

The film is produced by A Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The production house also shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Vettaiyan. The picture shows Fahadh with Amitabh and Rajinikanth with a white board behind the trio.

Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel, who helmed the much-talked about Jai Bhim, starring Suriya, Lijimol Jose and Manikandan. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of Vettaiyan while S R Kathir is the cinematographer. Philomin Raj is the editor.

The film is Rajinkanth’s 170th movie. The ‘Superstar’ is also working with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Vettaiyan is eying an October, 2024 release.

ALSO READ:From ‘G.O.A.T’ to ‘Vettaiyan’: The Tamil films to look forward to in 2024

Fahadh Faasil is awaiting the release of Pushpa 2, headlined by Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar. The second part of the hit 2021 pan-Indian film is set to release on December 6, 2024.

