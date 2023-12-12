HamberMenu
‘Vettaiyan’ is the title of Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 170’ with TJ Gnanavel

The title was unveiled with a teaser on Tuesday on the occasion of the superstar’s 73rd birthday

December 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth in a still from ‘Vettaiyan’

Rajinikanth in a still from ‘Vettaiyan’ | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions

The much-anticipated announcement is here! Actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with director TJ Gnanavel has been titled Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions unveiled the title with a teaser on Tuesday on the occasion of the superstar’s 73rd birthday.

The video begins with a shot of the star reading a book on Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose. To much surprise, music composer Anirudh Ravichander takes us into the teaser with an all-new intro soundtrack that plays over the iconic ‘Super Star Rajini’ introduction card. We then see thalaivar, sporting a magnetic clip-on sunglass and wielding a gun, say “When the hunt is on, the prey must fall.”

Vettaiyan, which was previously called Thalaivar 170, boasts of an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. GM Sundar, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, and Rakshan are also part of the cast.

The film has cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Philomin Raj. The film is produced by Subaskaran under his Lyca Productions banner.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen next in a cameo appearance in Lal Salaam, which is helmed by his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth. For his 171st film, the veteran is set to team up with Leo-director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

