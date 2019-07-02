The concept of ‘Thodarbiyal’ appealed to me: Vetri on ‘Jiivi’

During his growing-up years, Vetri was fascinated by stardom, hoping that he would become a star one day. He regrets not taking the “right” steps, for he was too much into sports. When he joined Koothupattarai, it was too late, but he still wanted to give it a try. That’s why the release of his début film 8 Thottakkal meant so much to him. But the film’s box-office performance nearly crushed Vetri, even though critics spoke in a collective voice, appreciating its solid filmmaking.

“It didn’t even collect the minimum guarantee amount and was removed from theatres since it didn’t have a star cast. That said, 8 Thottakkal was an important film,” says Vetri over phone. Two years following its release, Vetri is a happy man. For his second film, Jiivi, has opened to favourable reviews and is doing reasonably well at the ticket window. More than anything, Vetri is pleased that the film is doing well in what’s called the ‘B and C markets’. He explains, “A film’s success depends on a lot of factors. If it’s doing well in urban centres, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a hit. It’s heartening that a small film like Jiivi is performing well in rural areas too.”

Vetri says he listened to over 50 scripts before zeroing in on Jiivi. The whole concept of ‘Thodarbiyal’ (interconnectedness) appealed to Vetri, urging him to sign on the dotted line. “Our writer is brilliant, with lots of good ideas. I firmly believe that mind cannot win over karma. Saravanan in Jiivi may come across as an intelligent man, but his cycle keeps continuing,” he says. Apart from playing the lead characters in 8 Thottakkal and Jiivi, Vetri has also produced these films under his banner.

Success formula Following the release of 8 Thottakkal, Vetri got a call from superstar Rajinikanth, who congratulated him and the team behind the movie.

Vetri is currently listening to scripts. He has received an offer from a production house and the announcement is expected to be made soon.

He is relatively new in the realm of acting and may not have the experience to judge a script, as opposed to a senior actor. But what gives him that conviction at script level? “I think it has to do with the kind of movies I watch,” he says, “Every week, I make sure to catch all releases. I tend to observe the audiences; how they react to a scene, what makes them cringe and so on. When I approach a script, I avoid these bits.” Elaborating on the changes that were made in Jiivi, Vetri says that the director (VJ Gopinath) wanted to reveal the Thodarbiyal bit in the second half. He adds, “It was our editor Praveen KL who suggested that we introduce it in the first half, which worked in our favour. Had we stuck to our original decision, we don’t know if the audience would have reacted in the same way.”

Vetri received criticisms for his acting in 8 Thottakkal, although one could argue that he was the right person to play Sathya. “Very few people understood why that character gave a subdued performance. One criticism was that I didn’t even smile when the heroine entered my life. But, the director and I read the character differently. I wouldn’t say that I agreed with the critics, but 8 Thottakkal was a learning experience.” But the actor has been getting positive feedback for his performance in Jiivi. “They have noticed that I’ve improved a lot since my last film. After Jiivi, everybody is curious about my next film. Now, I have the responsibility to come up with an interesting script for my next.”