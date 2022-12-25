Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passes away

December 25, 2022 12:59 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passed away on Saturday night at the age of 78, family sources said on Sunday.

He acted in over 600 films portraying various characters. He acted in several Telugu movies as a supporting actor and villain in the films of NT Rama Rao, Krishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh.

Some of his well-known films are Yamagola, Yugapurushudu, Justice Chaudhary, Bobbili Puli, Ninne Pelladata, and Allari His son Ravi Babu is also an actor, director, and producer in Tollywood.

"It is very sad that so many of our people are going away," producer D Suresh Babu who visited the bereaved family said.

Actor and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan also condoled Chalapathi Rao’s death in a statement. “Chalapathi Rao’s death is a huge loss. I will pray that his soul finds peace. Chalapathi garu was a unique actor who pulled off roles as both a villain and a character artist. He bankrolled good films as a producer as well,” said Pawan.

“It is unfortunate that senior actors who have been representatives of an entire generation in the Telugu film industry are leaving us,” he added.

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, known for his villain and other character roles, passed away here on December 23.