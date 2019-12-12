Movies

Veteran Telugu actor and writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao passes away at the age of 80

An actor in over 250 films, he is also responsible for establishing the Gollapudi Srinivas Memorial Foundation that presents the Gollapudi National Award

Telugu actor, writer and theatre icon Gollapudi Maruti Rao passed away in Chennai on Thursday, at the age of 80.

A statement from his team informed that he breathed his last at 11.10 am at the Lifeline Hospital in Chennai, and that his body would remain there till Saturday until his family members arrive from abroad. “From Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, his body will be kept at his home for fans to pay tributes. His second son Ramakrishna will perform the last rites on Sunday afternoon in Chennai,” they added.

 

Tributes came pouring in from several celebrities in the film industry such as Mahesh Babu, Nani, cinematographer PC Sreeram, Kajal Aggarwal, and so on.

 

Even the Twitter handle of the Telangana CMO posted, “CM Sri KCR has expressed shock over the demise of noted writer, actor and columnist Sri Gollapudi Maruthi Rao. Recalled and hailed the services rendered by Sri Maruthi Rao to the Telugu cinema and Telugu literature. Conveyed condolences to the bereaved family member.”

 

Gollapudi Maruti Rao had been an actor in over 250 films and was known for writing several movies and plays. In 1997, he also established the Gollapudi Srinivas Memorial Foundation, which is responsible for the the Gollapudi National Award, for the best first film of a director in Indian cinema.

