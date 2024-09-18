GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran Tamil actor A Sakunthala passes away

Sakunthala played the female lead in ‘CID Shankar’, the 1970 spy thriller that earned her the name CID Sakunthala

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A Sakunthala.

A Sakunthala. | Photo Credit: IMDB

Tamil actor A Sankunthala, famously known as CID Sakunthala, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in Bengaluru. She was 84. The veteran actor was reportedly admitted to a private hospital after experiencing chest pain and passed away despite receiving treatment.

Sarath Babu no more | An actor with a compelling screen presence and sartorial elegance

Born in Arisipalayam, Salem, Sakunthala began her career as a dancer before transitioning to acting by playing small roles. She played the female lead in the 1970 spy thriller CID Shankar, co-starring Jaishankar, and Thengai Srinivasan. VS Raghavan, RS Manohar, CL Anandan, Jayakumari, BV Radha and M Bhanumathi were the other actors in the movie.

The film, a remake of the 1965 French/Italian co-production Eurospy film OSS 117 Mission for a Killer, earned her the moniker CID Sakunthala. 

Sakunthala went on to act in numerous films, including Padikkadha Medhai, Kai Kodutha Deivam, Thirudan, Thavapudhalvan, Vasanta Maligai, Neethi, Bharatha Vilas and Rajaraja Cholan.

ALSO READ:Tamil actor Daniel Balaji no more

She also acted in several Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. After retiring from cinema, Sakunthala appeared in serials until 2019. Many film personalities have expressed their condolences on Sakunthala’s demise.

Published - September 18, 2024 12:34 pm IST

