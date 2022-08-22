Veteran producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala dies at 91

He was known for backing over 50 Hindi films including 1965’s ‘Mahabharat’ and hit comedies in the 2000s such as ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Welcome’

PTI
August 22, 2022 15:11 IST

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala | Photo Credit: Ajay Devgn/Twitter

Veteran filmmaker Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away early Monday morning due to cardiac arrest, his son and producer Firoz Nadiadwala said. He was 91.

"My father Shri Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala aged 91 years passed away today 22nd August 2022 at 1.40 am due to cardiac arrest at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai," Firoz Nadiadwala said in a media statement.

Abdul Gaffar, who started his film production and media entertainment company in 1953, was known for backing over 50 Hindi films including the 1965 film Mahabharat and hit comedies in the 2000s such as Hera Pheri and Welcome.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn condoled the demise of the veteran producer on Twitter.

"Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Om Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family," Devgn said in a tweet.

